Crash leads to DWI charge against Tonawanda man

A Town of Tonawanda man was arrested for driving while intoxicated after he fell onto the hood of his car during field sobriety tests following an accident, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Deputies said they were administering the tests to Corey J. Flatau, 37, of Creekside Drive, shortly after midnight Thursday after a car veered across the highway in the 7100 block of Nash Road in Wheatfield and struck a mailbox.

Officers said they stopped trying to conduct the sobriety tests when Flatau fell onto his car and nearly stumbled out onto the pavement.