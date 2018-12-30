COTTONARO, Dorothy C. (DiVincenzo)

December 28, 2018, of Cheektowaga, NY, beloved wife of the late Thomas S. Cottonaro; dearest mother of Anthony J. Cottonaro; loving grandmother of Anthony T. and Christopher (Melinda) Cottonaro; great-grandmother of Kendall; devoted friend of Sharon Gates; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral services commencing at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (two blocks south of William St.) Wednesday at 9:30 AM and in St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church at 10 AM. Interment following in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends Monday 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Share condolences at SmolarekCares.com