COSTRINO, Colleen M. (McGuire)

December 24, 2018 of Cheektowaga, age 92. Wife of the late George R. Costrino; dear mother of Barbara (Anthony) Militello; cherished grandmother of Shannon (Mark Wojtowicz) Costrino and Lena Militello; great-grandmother of Amanda and Jacob; sister of Robert (Aurora) McGuire; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, January 4, 4-7 PM at the Pacer Funeral home, inc., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew, (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.), with services to follow at 7 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer's Association or Hospice Buffalo Inc. Share condolences online at www.pacerfuneralhome.com.