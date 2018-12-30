CORRIGAN, Margaret A. (Downing)

CORRIGAN - Margaret A. (nee Downing)

Of Amherst, entered into rest on December 24, 2018; beloved wife of the late Louis P. Corrigan Jr.; devoted mother of Thomas (Kelly) Corrigan, Maureen (Robert) Nosik, Suzanne Corrigan and Robert (Jodie Tarry) Corrigan; cherished grandmother of Caitlyn (Raul) and Katherine; loving daughter of the late Albert and Angela Downing; dear sister of the late Ann Marie (late Edward) Engler and the late Albert Downing Jr.; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral home (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Leo the Great Church, 885 Sweet Home Rd., Amherst on Thursday at 9:15 AM. Please assemble at church. Interment St. Adalbert's Cemetery, Lancaster, NY. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com