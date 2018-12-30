COLLINS, Ruth Leah Harris Schechter

COLLINS - Ruth Leah Harris Schechter Aged 98, died in Columbia, SC, on December 21, 2018. Born in Highland Park, NJ on September 4, 1920, Ruth was the daughter of the late David Harris and Bessie Hand Harris. After graduating from high school, Ruth studied nursing and received her R.N. degree. She proudly served as a US Army nurse in India from 1942 to 1945. After the war, Ruth used the GI Bill to attend Teachers College, Columbia University where she received her B.S. degree. She was the first in her family to attend college. She married Victor Schechter in 1948 and had three children, but was widowed at 38 years of age. Ruth moved with her children to the Buffalo area, where she met and married her second husband, the late Henry Collins. She lived in the Buffalo area for 55 years and was active in the Jewish community. Ruth is survived by her children, Sara Ann Schechter-Schoeman (Robert Jesselson) of Columbia, SC, Jonathan Schechter of Ortonville, MI, Lauren Rimon (Avner) of Kibbutz Kfar Blum, Israel; and her devoted friend, Mary Catherine Cordaro of Tonawanda, NY. Ruth is also survived by five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Burial was in Columbia, SC on Sunday, December 23, 2018. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Temple Shir Shalom, 4660 Sheridan Dr., Williamsville, NY, or to the charity of your choice.