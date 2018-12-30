Colleges: Prochet scores 23 in Niagara win

Five Niagara men’s basketball players scored double-digit points as the Purple Eagles topped visiting Norfolk State, 83-75, on Saturday.

Senior Marvin Prochet led his team with 23 points, and also recorded eight rebounds and three assists.

It’s the fifth time this season that Prochet has recorded 20 or more points.

Junior James Towns, the reigning MAAC Player of the Week, recorded the first double-double of his Niagara career against the Spartans. The guard dished out 10 rebounds and put up 15 points.

Mastadi Pitt led Norfolk State (5-10) with 18 points, shooting 70 percent from the field.

Niagara’s win gives them a winning home non-conference record (4-2) for the fourth time in seven seasons.

The Eagles (7-5) have won five out of their last six games, and have one more nonconference game against Albany on New Year’s Eve before MAAC play begins on Jan. 5.

Niagara women fall to WVU

Niagara’s women’s basketball team was defeated in their first-ever meeting with West Virginia, 84-32, to close road nonconference play Saturday afternoon.

Junior Jai Moore led the Eagles (3-8) with eight points, while freshman Jordan Edwards added seven points off the bench.

West Virginia (9-2) was spearheaded by guard Katrina Pardee, who tied a career record with 28 points. Four school records were either tied or broken for the home Mountaineers, including the most points scored in a quarter.

Niagara was outscored 37-3 in the first quarter alone, thanks to a 25-0 Mountaineer scoring spree, and found themselves down 52-15 at halftime.

The Eagles sank just 16.1 percent of their shots in the first 20 minutes; West Virginia, 61.8 percent.

Niagara will return home for their last nonconference game of the season against Colgate on Monday. Tip-off is scheduled for noon.

Ice Griffs lose at Union

Canisius drew first blood, but it was Union who emerged victorious, 5-3, over the Griffs’ hockey team Saturday afternoon.

Austin Alger scored twice on three shots for Canisius, which falls to 6-9-2 overall. Mitchell Martan recorded the third goal for the Blue and Gold.

Alger opened the scoring five minutes into the game, assisted by David Parrottino and Cameron Heath.

Union struck back seven minutes later on a goal by Sebastian Vidmar, sparking a four-goal Dutchmen run.

Despite cutting the Union lead to a goal early in the third period, 4-3, Canisius was unable to find the net again.

A late goal by Union’s Brendan Taylor ended the comeback attempt.

The Griffs will meet North Dakota on Jan. 4 at the HarborCenter.