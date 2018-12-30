CLOOS, James C.

CLOOS - James C. Of Hamburg, NY, December 21, 2018; beloved husband of Ellie (nee Dwigun); dearest father of Julie (Carlo) Mancini and Tina (William) Leitzel; loving grandfather of Adam and Mia Mancini, Matthew and Emily Leitzel; brother of Kathleen Przystal, Thomas, and Michael (Marsha) Cloos; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family will be present Saturday, February 2, 2019, from 2-4 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY. Flowers gratefully declined. Your online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com