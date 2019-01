CARROLL-KOWALSKI, Bonnie Lee

CARROLL-KOWALSKI- Bonnie Lee

Passed away suddenly on December 21, 2018. Daughter of the late William E. and Geraldine (nee Gambino) Carroll. Sister of Harrison (Nancy) Carroll and Patricia (James) Nabozny. Beloved friend of Michael Guerra, Jr. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Services will be held at a later date. Online condolences at www.jerfh.com