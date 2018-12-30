CAMPBELL, Ladd Gabriel Jordan

Entered into rest December 24, 2018, beloved son of Ashlee (nee Ebert) and Kevin Campbell; cherished brother of Beau and Georgia; adored grandson of Melanie and Thomas Ebert and Sue and the late Thomas Campbell; also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins. Ladd was born April 1, 2018 to Abigail and Joseph Campbell. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Sunday, January 6, 2019, from 1-5 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Louis Church, 780 Main St. (corner of Edward St.) Buffalo, on Monday morning (January 7th) at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com