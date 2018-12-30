Deaths Death Notices
BYHAM, Scott J.
BYHAM - Scott J. Of Buffalo, December 23, 2018, at age 77. Beloved husband of the late Marjorie Ann (nee Ryan); loving father of Kimberly, Michael and the late Kathleen Byham; dear brother of Charles Byham and the late Anna Krzesimowski. Funeral Services are private. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Mr. Byham was retired from General Motors, Tonawanda. Online condolences at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com
