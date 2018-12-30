BYERS, Dorothy P. (Parker)

December 12, 2018. Beloved wife of the late David J. Byers; loving mother of David Jr., Thomas A. (Lisa), Barbara A. (Michael Donovan) and the late Robert J. Byers; caring grandmother of Emily, Erin and Jillian Byers; devoted sister of Cynthia Witt of Hilton Head, SC.Friends may call Saturday, from 10 AM to 12 PM at the Dengler Roberts Perna funeral home, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, where a Remembrance Service will be held at 12 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer Association of WNY. Please Condolences online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com.