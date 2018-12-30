Buffalo man flips car, walks away and gets DWI

A Buffalo man flipped his vehicle over in a motor vehicle accident and was able to walk away before being charged with driving while intoxicated among other charges, according to the Buffalo Police Department.

Ayan Ismail traveled north through the intersection of Grant Street and Lafayette Avenue early Saturday morning when his vehicle hit a parked car, causing his vehicle to flip over and come to a rest on its roof, police said.

Officers said Ismail was able to walk away from the scene. Witnesses and bystanders helped Buffalo Fire Department personnel and police officers locate Ismail at the corner of Grant and Lafayette, officers said.

Officers said they found an open container of alcohol in Ismail's car, as well as Ismail's "footwear." He registered a .27 percent blood alcohol level via a breathalyzer test, officers said, and was charged with aggravated DWI, unlicensed operation of a vehicle and four other offenses.