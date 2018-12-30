Gun put to Buffalo cab driver's head during robbery

A Buffalo cab driver had a gun pointed at his head during a robbery Saturday night, according to Buffalo police.

The cab driver told police that he picked up a black male and two females on Fillmore Street at about 10:50 p.m. The driver told police that he was heading north up Madison Street from Broadway when the suspect asked the driver to stop about halfway up the block.

According to police, the suspect then got out of the cab and pointed a gun at the driver's head before stealing approximately $100 and fleeing eastbound on Beckwith Street.

Police, who are investigating, said the suspect is approximately 5-foot-8 and 160 pounds and was wearing a blue hoodie.