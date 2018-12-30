Josh Allen sets Bills' franchise record for rushing yards by a QB in a season

Josh Allen has set the Buffalo Bills' franchise record for rushing yards by a quarterback in a season and tied the record for rushing touchdowns in a season by a QB.

Allen surpassed the previous record of 580 set by Tyrod Taylor in 2016.

The record-breaker came on a 35-yard run Sunday against Miami early in the third quarter that gave him 591 yards. He finished with 95 yards for the game and finished with 631.

Taylor's 580 yards came on 95 carries, an average of 6.1 yards per attempt. He also has six rushing touchdowns.

Allen entered the season finale with 536 yards on 80 carries, an average of 6.7 yards per attempt. He also had six rushing touchdowns entering the game.

Allen ran for two scores Sunday to equal Jack Kemp, who had eight rushing TDs in 1963. He also tied Antowain Smith (1997) for the third-most rushing touchdowns by a Bills rookie.

Allen finished with 10 TD passes and eight rushing TDs, giving him the most by a Bills rookie quarterback in franchise history. EJ Manuel had 13 TDs in 2013.

