Vic Carucci’s Hot Read: Bills end season with dynamic weapon at QB

If you’re looking for something promising, something to provide hope for the Buffalo Bills in 2019 and beyond, you got it Sunday.

Josh Allen provided a ton of it with his passing and running in the Buffalo Bills’ 42-17 victory against the pathetic Miami Dolphins.

Perhaps the rookie still has more to prove about whether he’ll be the long-term franchise quarterback the Bills expected when they made him the seventh overall pick of the draft.

But Sunday certainly offered immense encouragement. Allen threw for 224 yards and three touchdowns, and ran for 95 yards and two scores on nine carries in his greatest performance of the season. One of his completions was a nine-yarder to defensive tackle Kyle Williams, who was playing the final game of his 13-year NFL career.

Williams’ first pro catch put the topper on a game-long celebration that began with his being the last player introduced and greeted by his wife and their five children at midfield, along with tributes from several former teammates shown on the stadium’s video screens.

Yes, Allen’s passing was a little uneven. He had an ugly pick-six and some other misfires. In that regard, Allen still looked very much like a rookie.

Yet, he more than made up for it with the dynamic talent that he has shown throughout the year. His 30-yard touchdown run that gave the Bills a 35-17 lead early in the fourth the fourth quarter was a display of speed and explosiveness that would make many running backs envious.

The Bills’ defense also ended the season on a high note by forcing four turnovers that resulted in 21 points.

There are still lingering questions. The team is far from solidified at wide receiver, with a group that figures to see major turnover in the offseason after Zay Jones, and at tight end. The offensive line needs an overhaul. And running back looms as a question mark, even if Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane insist LeSean McCoy will be back and a focal point of next year’s offense.