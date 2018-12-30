BROCK, Caroline R. (Howell)

December 28, 2018, at age 79, beloved wife of the late Robert W. Brock; devoted mother of Kyle (Shannon Seneca) Brock and Kirsten Brock; cherished grandmother of Raven, Willow, Ruby and Tristan; loving sister of the late Donald Howell; also survived by nieces and nephews. Caroline was an avid gardener and inspired artist. The family will be present Saturday 3-7 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Ave. (near W. Ferry). Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Caroline's name to Buffalo Animal Shelter, 380 Oak St., Buffalo, NY 14203. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com