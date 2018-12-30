BRAUNSCHEIDEL, Mary L. (Donner)

BRAUNSCHEIDEL - Mary L.

(nee Donner)

Of East Amherst, NY, December 26, 2018; beloved wife of the late Leon L. Braunscheidel; daughter of the late Leander F. and Luella M. (Thering) Donner; sister of Geraldine (late Thomas) Schlierf, Eunice Mead (late Almon Sanders and Arthur Mead), and the late Leander (Evelyn) Donner, Jr.; also survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Greenfield Health and Rehabilitation Center. A special thank you to the staff, volunteers and families at Greenfield. Mrs. Braunscheidel was a member of St. Anne's Society, A.J. Jurek Post Auxiliary #1672, and the Getzville Home Bureau. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com