BRANN, Darrell G.

BRANN - Darrell G. Of North Tonawanda, NY, December 15, 2018; survived by his close friends. Darrell was a Classical Musician who turned to doing healing work in the late 1980's. He explored the Harmonics of Healing and music therapy and touched many people throughout the world with his online presence. No prior visitation. Private services. Arrangements by: Erie county Cremation Service, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com