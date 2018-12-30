BOGGAN, Sylvia

Of Sarasota, FL, formerly of Buffalo, NY, passed on December 14, 2018, age 93, beloved wife of the late Earl J. Boggan, Jr.; loving mother of Paul Micherdzinski, the late Margaret Micherdzinski and Mary Ellen Caliano; step mother of Ellen Murray, Mary Stephen, Margaret Passmore, Patricia Boggan, Pamela Marthia, Joseph Boggan, the late Katie Cavaluzzi and Earl Boggan; cherished grandmother of 18 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren; dearest sister of the late Florence Micherdzinski and Alfred Januszak; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated on Friday, January 4th, at 10 AM at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 5337 Genesee St., Bowmansville. Please assemble at church. Interment to immediately follow in Our Lady Help of Christians Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, memorials may be made in Mrs. Boggan’s memory to the Earl Boggan Scholarship Fund at D’Youville College, 320 Porter Ave., Buffalo, NY 14201. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com