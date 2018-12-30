Body of missing Orleans County man found in pond near his home

Searchers Sunday morning found the body of a missing 71-year-old man in a pond near his home in the Town of Barre, the Orleans County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Authorities said a State Police dive team was preparing to search the pond when they discovered Robert M. Arnett, of Quaker Hill Road, in shallow water not far from shore.

Arnett, who suffered from Alzheimer’s disease, was last seen at his home Friday night and was reported missing Saturday morning. Authorities said they do not believe there was foul play.

In addition to State Police, searchers included the Orleans and Niagara County Sheriff’s departments with K-9 units, Albion Police and volunteer firefighters from Barre, Clarendon and Holley.