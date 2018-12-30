[BN] Blitz newsletter: Fans get chance to wish Kyle Williams farewell in season finale

Kyle Williams' 13-year career with the Buffalo Bills comes to an end today. A curtain call for the team's longest-tenured player gives the fans at New Era Field a chance to say #ThankYouKyle in person, adding meaning to an otherwise uneventful season finale against the Miami Dolphins.

"Kudos to whoever it was on the Bills who convinced Williams to go public Friday with his plan to retire," Jay Skurski writes in his pregame primer. "It would have been a shame if fans missed an opportunity to salute the 13-year veteran on a stellar playing career. The ovation for Williams should be deafening."

Inside the Bills: Rookie defensive tackle Harrison Phillips stands ready as Kyle Williams passes the torch.

Mailbag: Where does Kyle Williams rank among the Bills' all-time greats?

One-on-One Coverage: Vic Carucci's Q&A with Brian Daboll on coming home, his first season as Bills' OC and Josh Allen's development.

Mark Gaughan's X's and O's: Banged up offensive lines should allow both the Bills and Dolphins to pad their sack totals.

Scouting report: One last chance for LeSean McCoy to show he should be part of Buffalo's future.

Rookie tracker: When measuring yards per drop back, it has been a tale of two seasons for Josh Allen in the new yards per drop back metric, and Tremaine Edmunds has struggled to defeat blocks.

NFL Power Rankings: Week 17

