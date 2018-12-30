BLOOM, Leslie C.

BLOOM - Leslie C. Of Boston, NY, December 26, 2018; daughter of the late Maurice and Florence (Domedian) Bloom; sister of Michelle L. (Karl) Ruettimann and the late Karen E. (Frank) Mule;; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com