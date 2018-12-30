BLAMOWSKI, Allen

BLAMOWSKI - Allen Age 70, December 29, 2018, devoted husband and best friend of Charlene (nee Malek); beloved father of Christine (Jeffrey) Michalski, Jason (Ann Marie) and Joshua (Lisa); dearest grandfather of Jenna, Ryan, Megan and Emily. Fond brother of Colleen Bonus and Cynthia McGowan; also survived by nieces and nephews. At Allen's request, private services will be held for the immediate family. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to Hospice Buffalo, 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. You may sign the on-line guest book at www.kevinmmasonfuneralhome.com