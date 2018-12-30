BLAIR, Thomas C.

BLAIR - Thomas C. December 27, 2018, of Clarence. Beloved husband of Carol (nee Pieber); dear father of Michael Blair; loving grandfather of Kaitlyn, Kayla and Lydia; brother of James (Judy) Blair; also survived by nieces and nephews. Services to be held at a future date. Tom was a U.S. Army veteran, he was retired from Brinks after 50 years and he coached youth hockey in the 1970s and 1980s. Please share condolences at www.ShepardBrothersFuneralHome.com