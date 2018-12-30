It's official: Bills will pick ninth in 2019 NFL Draft

It's official: The Buffalo Bills will pick ninth overall in the first round of April's NFL Draft.

The NFL on Monday confirmed the draft order for the 20 teams that missed out on the postseason. There was some confusion Sunday night as to whether the Bills would pick ninth or 10th. In it's release announcing the draft order, the league explained how the Bills earned the ninth pick:

"The tie between Buffalo and Denver for the 9th and 10th position was broken by conference tie-breakers. Since both

clubs had the same conference record (4-8), their win-loss-tie percentages in common games is applied. Since both clubs

had the same record in common games (1-4), their win-loss-tied percentage in strength of victory is applied. Since

Buffalo (.411) had a lower win-loss-tie percentage in strength of victory than Denver (.464), they are given priority in the

draft order."

Opponents of both the Bills and Broncos went 133-121-2, an identical strength of schedule of .523.

In cases where strength of schedule is also the same, the NFL rule book states “division or conference tiebreakers are applied. If the divisional or conference tiebreakers are not applicable, ties will be broken by a coin flip.”

The official Twitter account of the NFL Media Research Department tweeted the draft order Sunday night with the Broncos ninth and the Bills at No. 10, but that tweet was later deleted.

For those tankers out there, the Bills would have drafted seventh with a loss, so Sunday's big win against the Miami Dolphins did not drastically alter their position. Last year, the Bills traded into the top 10 to draft quarterback Josh Allen seventh overall. The Bills traded out of the No. 10 spot in 2017, moving down to No. 27 in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs, who used the 10th pick on quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Buffalo chose cornerback Tre'Davious White.

Before Allen, the last time the Bills picked in the top 10 was in 2014, when they chose wide receiver Sammy Watkins fourth overall. Buffalo has 10 selections in the draft – their own in every round, plus extra picks in the fourth (from Kansas City), fifth (from Oakland) and seventh (from Carolina) rounds.

The draft is April 25-27 in Nashville. Here is the draft order with team records:

1. Arizona Cardinals: 3-13.

2. New York Jets: 4-12.

3. San Francisco 49ers: 4-11.

4. Oakland Raiders: 4-11.

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 5-11.

6 New York Giants: 5-10.

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: 5-11.

8. Detroit Lions: 6-10.

9. Buffalo Bills: 6-10.

10. Denver Broncos: 6-10.

11. Cincinnati Bengals: 6-10.

12. Green Bay Packers: 6-9-1.

13. Miami Dolphins: 7-9.

14. Atlanta Falcons: 7-9.

15. Washington Redskins: 7-9.

16. Carolina Panthers: 7-9.

17. Cleveland Browns: 7-8-1.

18. Minnesota Vikings: 8-7-1.

19. Tennessee Titans: 9-7.

20: Pittsburgh Steelers: 9-6-1.

The remaining picks will be determined based on the results of the postseason.