Bills' LeSean McCoy vows he'll be back with a 'chip on my shoulder'

LeSean McCoy closed the most disappointing season of his NFL career with 26 rushing yards and a touchdown on 10 carries in the Bills’ 42-17 rout of the Dolphins on Sunday at New Era Field.

The six-time Pro Bowler averaged 2.6 yards per touch and scored on a nine-yard run with 6:57 remaining in the third quarter, giving the Bills a 28-14 lead.

It was his third rushing touchdown of the season.

“It was good to get in there,” McCoy said. “I almost forgot my touchdown dance.”

He added two catches for 18 yards.

McCoy, 30, finished the season with a career-low 514 rushing yards on 161 carries. His average of 3.2 yards per carry was by far the worst of his 10-year career.

McCoy remains under contract for next season, but the Bills can save $6.425 million against the salary cap by releasing him. He expects to return.

“This is not the type of production that I’m used to,” McCoy said. “But it is what it is. I’m tough. I’ll bounce back. I think they’ll make the right moves this offseason and get the right pieces. I’ll be back. This is good for me. This is good for a lot of reasons, one of them is that it puts a chip on my shoulder. I always try to have different goals. I think one of them is to prove myself that I still am who I am.”

Josh Allen led the Bills with 95 rushing yards and two touchdowns on nine carries against the Dolphins, surpassing Tyrod Taylor’s single-season franchise rushing record for a quarterback.

Allen scored eight rushing touchdowns this season, tying Jack Kemp’s mark in 1963 for the most rushing scores by a quarterback in a single season.

“I think we all know what Josh can do,” McCoy said. “He has a bright future. Put the right pieces around him and it’s going to be dangerous.”

Chris Ivory added 45 rushing yards on 14 touches.

Allen said he was “extremely excited” when McCoy found the end zone.

“Shady’s been great in the locker room,” Allen said. “I wouldn’t say it’s been his best season, but he’s stayed positive throughout the whole way. That’s my boy right there and we have a really good relationship and I’m not going to speculate on what’s going on or how we’re going to perform next season but I got a lot of trust in him and coach has a lot of trust in him, this team’s got a lot of trust in him and he’s got a lot of good football left in him.”