Bills' 2019 opponents set

Entering Sunday, the Bills knew almost all their 16 opponents for 2019.

They had to wait until the last game of the NFL regular season, though, to know them all.

By virtue of the Tennessee Titans' loss to the Indianapolis Colts, the Titans finish third in the AFC South and will play the Bills.

Here is the rundown:

Home: New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Cincinnati, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Washington and Denver.

Away: New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Dallas, New York Giants and Tennessee.

They will play five games against 2018 playoff teams.

The schedule also sets up for Josh Allen to face three of the other four quarterbacks selected in the first round of the 2018 draft with two meetings against Sam Darnold of the Jets, a road game against Cleveland and Baker Mayfield and a home game against Baltimore and Lamar Jackson.