BANCK, Linda L.
BANCK - Linda L. December 28, 2018; dear mother of Michael, Jamie Sliwinksi and Michelle (Craig) Trenchard; cherished grandmother of James, Mya and Ailee; daughter of Marie (nee Maeder) and the late Edwin Banck; sister of Edward, Sandra (Paul Heller) Cavalieri, JoAnn (Tom) Beaver and Robert (Allison) Banck; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, 4-7 PM at the Pacer Funeral home, inc., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks East of Dick Rd.) In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Buffalo appreciated. Condolences online at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
