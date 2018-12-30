AUGUSTINE, Leonard M.

AUGUSTINE - Leonard M. Of Orchard Park, NY December 28, 2018. Beloved husband of Madeline (Tryon) Augustine; loving father of Lynn (James) Auman; grandfather of Kelsey and Nick. The family will receive friends Wednesday January 2, 2018, from 4-7 PM, at the F.E. Brown Sons Funeral home, inc., 6575 East Quaker St. Orchard Park, NY. A Prayer Service will be held at 7 PM. Friends invited. Memorials may be made to Camp Good Days. Online condolence at www.febrownsons.com