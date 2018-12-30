ARGENTIERI, Mario A.

ARGENTIERI - Mario A. Of West Seneca, NY, age 79, December 28, 2018, dearest father of Pasquale (Constance) Argentieri, Maria Louisa Argentieri, Fernanda (John) Hourihan and Patricia Argentieri; former husband of Maria (Donald) Adamy; loving grandfather of Mario (Ashley), Michael (Lacie), Kiersten, Nathan, Jeremy, Jennifer (John) and Michelle (Thad); also survived by eight great-grandchildren; brother of Angela (Frank) Davoli and the late Nicola (Adalina) and Dominic Argentieri; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family present Tuesday 1-8 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, where prayers will be said Wednesday morning at 8:30, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial from Queen of Heaven Church at 9 AM. Friends invited. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com