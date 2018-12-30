ANDRZEJAK, Helen M. (Konopczynski)

ANDRZEJAK - Helen M. (nee Konopczynski)

December 28, 2018, age 92; beloved wife of the late Stanley J. Andrzejak; dear mother of Joan (late Nicholas A.) Amadori, Marcia (Dr. Alan) Patrignani and Joyce (Gary M.) Palmowski; loving grandmother of seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; sister of Ted Konopczynski and the late Natalie Kachinski, John Sandilands, Ruth Lytle, Edmund and Richard Konopczynski. The family will be present to receive friends Wednesday January 2, 2019 from 8:30-9:30 AM at the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Avenue, where prayers will be said at 9:30 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Andrew Church (Sheridan & Elmwood) at 10:00 AM. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Family and friends invited. Share condolences at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com