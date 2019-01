ALLISON, Clara

ALLISON - Clara Departed this life December 26, 2018. Wake Services will be held Thursday, 11 AM, followed by a 12 Noon funeral at Jordan Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1264 Kensington Ave. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by T.L. PICKENS MORTUARY SERVICE, 66 E. Utica St. Condolences at www.tonylpickens.com