Accident leads to felony DWI charge in Yorkshire

An Arcade man was arrested Friday evening for felony DWI among other charges following a motor vehicle accident in Yorkshire, according to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office.

Christopher J. Hoch, 46, was charged at approximately 5:45 p.m. Friday with felony DWI and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle after he was involved in an accident on Route 16 in the Town of Yorkshire.

Hoch was transported to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office for processing, taken to the Town of Yorkshire for arraignment and remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.

Hoch was also charged with moved from lane unsafely and use of vehicle without interlock device.