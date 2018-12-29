Falls woman reports she was held against her will, sexually assaulted

A woman told Niagara Falls Police she was held against her will in a 19th Street apartment for three days recently and was sexually assaulted multiple times.

The victim, a 28-year-old Falls Street resident, told police that she had been staying at the Niagara Falls Community Missions recently and met a woman there she knew only as "Amanda." She said that Amanda took her to her 19th Street apartment on Christmas afternoon and they used cocaine and marijuana there. That night, she said, she was sexually assaulted by three men and the abuse continued until she was able to leave Friday afternoon.

The woman was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for evaluation and treatment, police said, and an investigation into the incident is continuing.