What a year it was in local bowling

Whether it's bowling or another area of the sports news, you sometimes get surprised in December when you take a look back at the events of the past year.

More has happened than you can recall off the top of your head. So, you need go back through the archives for a reminder.

Sometimes an individual or two stand out as the male or female performer of the year. The Buffalo area had a lot of individual achievement in the bowling, but the vote here for the mythical honors would go to Dana Voytovich of Cheektowaga and Julie Selk of Lancaster.

On the day after he graduated from the University at Buffalo, Voytovich won his first George A. Obenauer championship in May, defeating former champion Jack Jurek in the finals.

After defeating the veteran pro from Lackawanna in the winners bracket final, Voytovich had win another three-game match against Jurek a few hours later. The two met in three matches on the final day of the tournament at AMF Airport Lanes.

In late January, Selk, the top qualifier, won her second WNY Queens Division I Tournament at Island Lanes. Kendyll Jaskier, a sophomore at West Seneca East High, won Division 2, and Denayjah Glaso won Division 3.

Selk followed that in the spring by winning the scratch singles (730), six-game combine (1,471) and all-events (1,998) in the Greater Buffalo USBC Association Women's Championship at Kenmore Lanes.

The men's scratch singles winner was Ron Stacy, who was a member of the Zawadzki Jewelers team that won the regular team championship in the 1999 American Bowling Congress, the last time it was held in Syracuse.

This time, Michael and Jeff Krycum earned an eagle by tying for first in standard doubles with 1,203 in the 2018 USBC Open Championship at the OnCenter in Syracuse. The last previous WNY winner in the Open was Brad Angelo, who won all-events in 2016.

Pete Zmozynski of Buffalo bowled the second 300 game of the 2018 USBC Open.

Another achievement by a female bowler was Kristina Szczerbinski's 444-422 triumph over Brad Angelo in the championship match of the 28th New York State Senior Masters at Allie Brandt Lanes in Lockport.

Derek Pawlowski had the first in a string of outstanding individual achievements when he bowled an 878 series at the Tonawanda Bowling Center, one of the highest three-game series in local history.

Chris Gable bowled a 279-299-300-878 at Wimbledon Lanes, and Chris Labiak of North Tonawanda shot a 300-269-300-869 series. Jeff Biddlecom shot 300-236-300-826 at Wimbledon.

Mike Johnson won the Tri-City Masters, defeating Thomas Brady Jr., 392-358. in the title match.

Ray Textor, 60, of Kennedy defeated Pat Brick, 414-388, in the final for his second consecutive title in the New York State Senior Masters in Cortland. John Masiello and Mike Faliero Jr. advanced as far as the semifinals.

In October, 86-year-old Vince Capaldi of Niagara Falls became the oldest man to bowl an 800 series when he shot 278-258-268-804 at Rapids Lanes in Niagara Falls.

Mike Zarcone added the Tonawanda Senior Masters to his career resume when led the qualifying with 788 and survived three Eliminator rounds to win it. He defeated Mike Nowak, 258-231, in a rousing final.

Danielle Milo and Tom Klenke, both of Orchard Park won the scratch division titles at the 33rd annual GBUSBC Youth Singles Championships at Kenmore Lanes. Milo helped Orchard Park to second place in the Girls School Team Division 1 competition.

Not only did the Cheektowaga girls team win the Division 2 Girls School Team division, the total of 5,116 was good enough to win the Boys Division 2 School team title.

It all leaves you wondering what to expect in 2019.