VER, Elsie (Carmody)

Of Eden, NY, December 27, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Alexander A. Ver; dearest mother of Cathy Ver and Michael (Sandra) Ver; loving grandmother of Daniel and Joseph (Megan) Ver; daughter of the late William and Helen Carmody; dear sister of Carol (John) Kolb. The family will be present to receive family and friends Sunday from 1-6 pm at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555), where prayers will be said Monday morning at 9:15 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Oratory, 8175 East Eden Road, Eden, NY at 10 o'clock. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to SS Peter and Paul Outreach Program, 66 E. Main St., Hamburg, NY. Please share your condolences online at www.kaczorfunerals.com