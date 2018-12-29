College Basketball Gameday: No. 21 University at Buffalo at Canisius

Tipoff: 7 p.m. Saturday, Koessler Athletic Center.

TV: ESPN+

Radio: ESPN 1520, WECK-FM (100.5 FM, 102.9 FM, 1230 AM)

Records: No. 21 UB 11-1, Canisius 3-7

Last time out: Canisius lost, 65-63, Dec. 20 at Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass. Isaiah Reese scored 16 points and Takal Molson added 11 for the Golden Griffins, who led 63-62 late in the game, but Jehyve Floyd scored with 22 seconds left to give the Crusaders a 64-63 lead.

UB lost, 103-85, on Dec. 21 at then-No. 20 Marquette in Milwaukee. Markus Howard scored 45 points, with 40 in the second half, and finished 12 for 25 on 3-pointers. Jeremy Harris led the Bulls with 22 points, Dontay Caruthers scored 20, and C.J. Massinburg added 18.

History: UB and Canisius meet for the 51st time; Canisius leads the series 32-18. UB defeated Canisius, 80-75, in the 2017-18 season opener Nov. 11 at Alumni Arena.

In the rankings: UB is in the Top 25 for the seventh consecutive week, and is the first nationally ranked team to play at Koessler.

"Playing at home against UB is going to be great," Molson said. "We've never had a ranked opponent in this building so playing in the hometown, in front of a bunch of fans, even fans from the other team, I feel like it's just going to be a great environment for the rivalry."

Hello, again: UB faces Canisius at Koessler for the first time in more than six years. Canisius won the last meeting on campus, 71-64, on Nov. 20, 2012. The series between the Bulls and the Golden Griffins has rotated between Alumni Arena at UB or KeyBank Center in the last five seasons.

In the lead: Molson leads the Golden Griffins and is fourth in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference in scoring with 16.5 points per game. He’s also 49-for-60 from the free-throw line, and averages 4.5 rebounds per game. Reese is second in scoring for Canisius, with 11.1 points per game. He also leads Canisius with 5.6 rebounds per game and 34 assists.

Massinburg leads the Bulls at 17.9 points per game, while Harris has added 13.8 points per game and Nick Perkins 12.9 points per game. Perkins also leads the Bulls with 8.4 rebounds per game, including 5.8 defensive rebounds per game.

Familiar name: Canisius coach Reggie Witherspoon faces UB for the third time as coach of the Golden Griffins. Witherspoon coached the Bulls from 1999 to 2013 and is second all-time at UB with 198 coaching wins. Witherspoon and UB coach Nate Oats are the only Bulls men’s basketball coaches to earn Mid-American Conference Coach of the Year honors.

No tickets: The UB-Canisius game sold out Dec. 20, and single tickets on the secondary market as of Friday afternoon began at $35 and went as high as $120.

Sock it to me: Ticket-holders are asked to bring a pair of new socks as part of The Jackson Family Sock Drive, a donation effort organized by former Buffalo Bills running back Fred Jackson. Attendees who donate socks will have the chance to take a photograph with Jackson, and will receive a coupon for $5 off a pair of FJ22 Codes Socks.