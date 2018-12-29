Share this article

Two escape from house fire in Pendleton

The American Red Cross is assisting with living arrangements for two people who escaped a house fire Saturday afternoon in Pendleton, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Deputies said they saw smoke coming from the house at 4082 Lockport Road when they arrived about 3:15 p.m. and that both occupants already had evacuated.

The Wendelville Volunteer Fire Company responded and was assisted by volunteer firefighters from the Shawnee and Getzville fire companies. A damage estimate was not immediately available. The cause is under investigation.

