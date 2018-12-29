Tremaine Tracker: Bills' rookie LB struggles defeating blocks to get to Patriots' ball-carriers

Shedding blocks has been the biggest weakness in Tremaine Edmunds' game during his rookie season with the Bills, and that hole in his game reared its ugly head in Buffalo's loss to New England in Week 16.

He did finish the game with one range tackle, which came in the second half on a Patriots' running play.

Range tackles Impact tackles Initial contact plays at Patriots 1 0 0

Edmunds will head into the season finale against the Dolphins with just one contest in which he did not record a tackle on or outside the numbers. That game was in Miami in Week 13.

At one point against the Patriots, Edmunds hadn't shed a blocker en route to a tackle but was unable to defeat blocks on five separate plays. It took a relatively strong effort in the second half to help his figures in that area.

Block-shed tackles No-shed Missed tackles at Patriots 3 5 1

Thus far, Edmunds has had just three games with more block-shed tackles than no-shed plays.

Overall, Buffalo's rookie linebacker has been efficient as a blitzer in 2018. However, he's pressured the quarterback on just one of his past 13 pass-rushing snaps, and those snaps span three games.

Pressures per pass-rush snap Pass breakups Receptions / yards allowed in coverage at Patriots 0/4 1 0

Edmunds defended a pass early in New England, which upped his pass-breakup total to 11 on the season. It's the most among all linebackers in the NFL. His 11 pass breakups are tied for the third-most among all rookies, trailing only Browns corner Denzel Ward (12) and Chargers safety Derwin James (13).