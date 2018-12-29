THOMPSON, Deborah L. "Debbie" (Vito)

December 26, 2018. Cherished daughter of the (late) Arthur F. Vito and Bessie Vito; loving wife of Michael Thompson; beloved mother of Jaime (Christopher) DelRegno and Michael (Ashley) Thompson; grandmother of Anthony, Isabella DelRegno, Gino and Samantha Thompson; sister of Rhonda (John) Trifilio, Sandra (Mark) Carlucci, Jodi (David) Militello, Pamela (Angelo) DeRossi and the late Anthony (Cindy) Vito. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Friends may call Sunday from 4-8 PM, at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Road, Williamsville, where a Celebration of Life will be held Monday at 11 AM. Please share your condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com