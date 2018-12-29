Tale of two seasons for Bills' QB Josh Allen in new yards per drop back statistic

Yards per attempt has become a well-known statistic to judge quarterbacks in the NFL. And while it's probably the best straightforward efficiency metric for passers, it obviously fails to incorporate sacks, sack yards, along with rushes and rush yards.

With the prevalence of scrambling among quarterbacks today, it's logical to go a few steps further to truly get the best measure of how efficient a quarterback is for his team.

Introducing Yards Per Drop Back (YPDB), a stat I created that measures exactly what it sounds like it measures — the average yards a quarterback creates not on every pass, but every time he drops back to pass.

A yard, whether it be through the air or on the ground is valued the same.

Bills' quarterback Josh Allen heads into the 2018 regular season finale 36th out of 38 qualifiers with a YPDB of 5.44. He's ahead of Jeff Driskel of the Bengals (4.95) and fellow rookie Josh Rosen of the Cardinals (4.71). The league average in YPDB is 6.37. For context, that average is slightly ahead of Eagles' quarterback Carson Wentz's 6.36 and Packers' signal-caller Aaron Rodgers, who also has a YPDB of 6.36.

It's really been a tale of two seasons for Allen — pre-injury and post-injury. Before suffering an elbow injury against the Texans in Week 6, Allen's YPDB figure was 4.63, which compared to season-long averages would be dead last in football. After returning from injury in Week 12 against the Jaguars, Allen's YPDB is 6.61, which if compared to season-long totals, would tie with Jameis Winston for the 13th-best figure in the NFL.

Allen averaged a sizable 8.0 YPDB against the Dolphins in the Week 13 loss in Miami, his second-best YPDB outing of the season. He averaged 8.09 YPDB against the Jaguars in Week 12.

Here's the full list heading into Week 17: