Bills quarterback Josh Allen (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)

Tale of two seasons for Bills' QB Josh Allen in new yards per drop back statistic

Yards per attempt has become a well-known statistic to judge quarterbacks in the NFL. And while it's probably the best straightforward efficiency metric for passers, it obviously fails to incorporate sacks, sack yards, along with rushes and rush yards.

With the prevalence of scrambling among quarterbacks today, it's logical to go a few steps further to truly get the best measure of how efficient a quarterback is for his team.

Introducing Yards Per Drop Back (YPDB), a stat I created that measures exactly what it sounds like it measures — the average yards a quarterback creates not on every pass, but every time he drops back to pass.

A yard, whether it be through the air or on the ground is valued the same.

Bills' quarterback Josh Allen heads into the 2018 regular season finale 36th out of 38 qualifiers with a YPDB of 5.44. He's ahead of Jeff Driskel of the Bengals (4.95) and fellow rookie Josh Rosen of the Cardinals (4.71). The league average in YPDB is 6.37. For context, that average is slightly ahead of Eagles' quarterback Carson Wentz's 6.36 and Packers' signal-caller Aaron Rodgers, who also has a YPDB of 6.36.

It's really been a tale of two seasons for Allen — pre-injury and post-injury. Before suffering an elbow injury against the Texans in Week 6, Allen's YPDB figure was 4.63, which compared to season-long averages would be dead last in football. After returning from injury in Week 12 against the Jaguars, Allen's YPDB is 6.61, which if compared to season-long totals, would tie with Jameis Winston for the 13th-best figure in the NFL.

Allen averaged a sizable 8.0 YPDB against the Dolphins in the Week 13 loss in Miami, his second-best YPDB outing of the season. He averaged 8.09 YPDB against the Jaguars in Week 12.

Here's the full list heading into Week 17:

Name Attempts Passing Yards Sacks Sack Yards Net YPA Rushes Rushing Yards Yards Per Drop Back
Ryan Fitzpatrick 246 2366 14 76 8.807692308 36 152 8.25
Patrick Mahomes 556 4816 26 171 7.981099656 58 271 7.68125
Philip Rivers 484 4132 32 204 7.612403101 17 7 7.382739212
Drew Brees 489 3992 17 121 7.650197628 31 22 7.249534451
Jared Goff 535 4489 33 223 7.51056338 42 108 7.170491803
Ben Roethlisberger 630 4842 23 157 7.174578867 28 95 7.019089574
Tom Brady 537 4105 20 141 7.116696589 23 35 6.894827586
Matt Ryan 564 4546 41 293 7.029752066 29 118 6.894321767
Nick Mullens 241 1995 14 109 7.396078431 17 -14 6.882352941
Nick Foles 162 1192 6 35 6.886904762 7 13 6.685714286
Mitchell Trubisky 408 3060 24 143 6.752314815 65 405 6.684104628
Deshaun Watson 470 3931 56 358 6.792775665 86 485 6.630718954
Jameis Winston 343 2647 26 153 6.758807588 47 258 6.615384615
Andrew Luck 604 4308 17 127 6.732689211 39 131 6.533333333
Russell Wilson 406 3296 45 312 6.616407982 65 378 6.515503876
Baker Mayfield 444 3349 25 173 6.771855011 39 131 6.50984252
Carson Wentz 401 3074 31 202 6.648148148 34 93 6.362660944
Aaron Rodgers 592 4416 48 341 6.3671875 43 269 6.360175695
Andy Dalton 365 2566 21 157 6.240932642 16 99 6.23880597
Kirk Cousins 573 4166 36 231 6.461412151 43 116 6.213190184
Eli Manning 535 3998 46 355 6.270223752 14 18 6.152941176
Blake Bortles 375 2611 28 155 6.094292804 54 350 6.140043764
Derek Carr 520 3864 48 279 6.311619718 24 47 6.135135135
Cam Newton 471 3395 29 213 6.364 101 488 6.106489185
Marcus Mariota 331 2528 42 243 6.126005362 64 357 6.04576659
Joe Flacco 379 2465 16 79 6.040506329 19 45 5.871980676
Case Keenum 538 3598 33 231 5.896672504 23 85 5.811447811
Sam Darnold 386 2698 26 172 6.131067961 43 110 5.793406593
Dak Prescott 482 3498 52 328 5.936329588 71 305 5.743801653
Alex Smith 328 2180 22 121 5.882857143 41 168 5.695652174
Matthew Stafford 523 3511 39 253 5.797153025 23 73 5.694017094
C.J. Beathard 169 1252 18 156 5.860962567 19 69 5.655339806
Ryan Tannehill 243 1832 31 255 5.755474453 30 136 5.634868421
Brock Osweiler 178 1247 17 130 5.728205128 8 21 5.60591133
Lamar Jackson 146 1022 14 59 6.01875 127 605 5.463414634
Josh Allen 294 1850 27 204 5.127725857 80 536 5.441396509
Jeff Driskel 152 908 12 98 4.93902439 23 117 4.957219251
Josh Rosen 359 2129 39 284 4.635678392 23 138 4.710213777
SUMS & AVERAGES 15459 115874 1094 7342 6.556636259 1552 6840 6.37238332

