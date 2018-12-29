SZABO, Maria (Kish)

December 26, 2018. Wife of the late George Szabo; mother of two children and one grandson; survived by loving nieces and nephews. Family present on Sunday, from 2-5 PM at the Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral home, 1671 Maple Rd. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Gregory the Great Church on Monday at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Maria's name may be made to the St. Gregory the Great Foundation. Online condolences www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com