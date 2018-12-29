Professor to lecture on Buffalo race riots for MLK Day event

Steve Peraza, an assistant professor of history and social studies education at SUNY Buffalo State, will headline the Afro American Historical Association of the Niagara Frontier’s Martin Luther King Jr. program, the organization announced.

Peraza's lecture, “Black Buffalo in 1967: Riots, SEEK and a Speech by Dr. Martin Luther King," will take place at 2 p.m. Jan. 20 in the Buffalo History Museum. Its title refers to the East Side riots of late June and early July 1967, as well as to a landmark speech delivered at Kleinhans Music Hall by King five months later.

This is the organization's 14th annual MLK program. The event is free and open to the public.