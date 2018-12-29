Search underway for missing Orleans County man with Alzheimer's

Orleans County authorities were searching Saturday morning for a 71-year-old Town of Barre man with Alzheimer's disease who was reported missing Friday night, sheriff's officials said.

Robert M. Arnett was last seen at his residence on Quaker Hill Road at about 7 p.m. and was reported missing at 10:15 p.m. He was wearing a navy T-shirt, a light jean jacket, blue jeans and black shoes. He is about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and has gray hair and gray facial hair. His eyes are brown.

The Niagara County Sheriff's aviation unit was assisting in the search Saturday morning. Also searching are the Orleans County Sheriff's K-9, state police, Albion police and Niagara County sheriff's K-9, as well as members of the Barre, Clarendon and Holley fire departments.

Authorities ask that anyone who has seen Arnett or has any information about his whereabouts to call the sheriff's office at (585) 589-5527.