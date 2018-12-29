Search to resume Sunday morning for missing Orleans County man

Authorities in Orleans County plan to resume a search Sunday morning for a 71-year-old man who was reported missing Saturday morning from his home in the Town of Barre.

The Orleans County Sheriff’s Office said that Robert M. Arnett, who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and requires medication, was last seen Friday night at his home on Quaker Hill Road.

Arnett is described as 5-foot-11, weighing 200 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair. He was reported to be wearing a navy blue T-shirt, denim jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.

Searchers from the Orleans and Niagara County Sheriff’s Departments with K-9 dogs were joined by State Police, Albion Police and volunteer firefighters from Barre, Clarendon and Holley. Anyone with information about Arnett should call 585-589-5527.