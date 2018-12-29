Sabres recall goaltender Scott Wedgewood

The Sabres recalled goaltender Scott Wedgewood from Rochester on Saturday morning, likely to have him serve as backup to Carter Hutton for the game against the Boston Bruins.

Linus Ullmark was sick and missed practice Friday.

Wedgewood was the backup for the Dec. 8 game against Philadelphia. Hee is 11-6-1 in 20 AHL games this season with a 2.78 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage.

In a corresponding move, the Amerks recalled Jonas Johansson from Cincinnati of the ECHL. Johansson has a 10-4-3 mark, 2.68 goals-against average and .907 save percentage in 17 games this season. He also was recalled to the Amerks briefly earlier this season.