RIZZUTO, Joseph D., Jr.

RIZZUTO - Joseph D., Jr. December 27, 2018, at age 70; beloved husband of Marilyn (nee Wagner) Rizzuto; son of the late Joseph D. and Maria Rizzuto, Sr.; brother of the late Russell; loving fur dad of Ashley and Sam; also survived by sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and many family and friends. Joseph was a member of the GM Retirees 634 and worked at Harrison/Delphi for 31 years. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 3-7 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main St., where prayers will be offered on Monday at 9:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church at 10:00 AM. Entombment to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA Serving Erie County or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com