QUINN, Jean M. (Ryan)

December 26, 2018; beloved wife of the late William E. Quinn; dearest mother of Kathleen Gilmartin (Charles Hayek), William J. (Marsha), Martin E. (Mary), Peter M. (Terese) and Madonna M. (Michael) Boyd; grandmother of William (Christine), Daniel (Morgan) and Sean Quinn, Bridget Quinn, Colleen (Edwin) Molina, Kevin (Lauren) Quinn, Connor Quinn, Kelley (Patrick) Maynard, Justin (Nicole) Boyd, Kellyn (Jared) Farino, Kelly Hayek, Jennifer (John) Thayer and Timothy (Brenda) Hayek; great-grandmother of William, Henry, Katherine, Benjamin and Nora; sister of Marion (late Robert) Thompson, Kathleen (late Thomas) Brooks and the late James (Patricia Leonard) Ryan; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call Sunday 3-7 PM at the (Buffalo Chapel) THOMAS H. McCARTHY FUNERAL HOME, 1975 Seneca St., 824-4454. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday morning at Our Lady of Charity (Holy Family worship site) at 9:30. Please assemble at church Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to Dominican Nuns, 335 Doat St., Buffalo, NY 14211. www.THMcCarthyFH.com