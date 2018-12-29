Man walked from crash scene, claimed car had been stolen

A man who walked home after an auto accident in Pendleton on Dec. 21 was arrested despite his claim that his car had been stolen, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Deputies went to the 4500 block of Killian Road just after 11 p.m. to investigate an eastbound vehicle that had struck a culvert, clipped a pair of trees and came to rest in the yard of a home. Police found fresh blood inside the vehicle, but no sign of the driver.

Officers tracked Kevin D. Clapsadle, 28, to his home on Bear Ridge Road, where he attributed his bleeding nose to a prior injury, and reportedly denied driving that evening. He was charged with driving while intoxicated and refusing a chemical breath test.