Police arrest Falls man who attacked his car after it broke down

Witnesses told Niagara Falls Police that a man screamed and repeatedly kicked his own car Friday night after it broke down in the parking lot of a Niagara Falls Boulevard restaurant.

When officers arrived at Mr. Ventry's Pizza just after 10:30 p.m., they said they found Dino G. Potalivo, 55, of 98th Street, lying on the pavement, "rolling around and using vulgar language" towards officers. He reportedly told officers that the bystanders who called police were "the devil."

Police said Potalivo had been drinking all evening at a nearby tavern and became upset when his car broke down in the parking lot. They said that he had difficulty walking and talking because he was so intoxicated and arrested him on a charge of disorderly conduct.